Gasly reveals ‘scary’ moment as debris hit visor

Pierre Gasly has revealed his visor was hit with a piece of debris during Sunday’s Russian GP in what was a rather “scary” moment for the Frenchman.

Fighting for positions on the opening lap at the Sochi Autodrom, Daniel Ricciardo’s RB14 suffered a hit.

A piece of debris, Gasly says it was maybe a “winglet”, came off the Red Bull and flew straight at the Toro Rosso.

It went under the Halo and hit the Toro Rosso driver’s visor.

“I think Daniel lost a piece of carbon, which went straight into my visor, so this was really, really scary,” Gasly said.

“I thought it was going through and straight into my eye, and finally it touched the visor and then came into the cockpit.

“In Turn 4 I had to take the carbon piece and throw it from the cockpit.

“At the time I had like five tenths of a second to see it flying and just hitting the visor – maybe a winglet that came from somewhere, I think contact with Daniel.

“But it came my way, pointing towards me and straight in my right eye.

“When I saw it coming first I was like, it’s going through the visor. Finally, the visor is really strong, it hit it and fell into the cockpit.”

Gasly retired from the race soon after as his STR13 suffered a brake problem that pitched him into a spin.

“The visor seems to be pretty strong, but maybe we need to keep improving and try to make it as strong as possible,” he added.

“The speed as well has an effect on the impact. At that time I was coming out of Turn 2, so I wasn’t so fast.

“Maybe the impact with it luckily wasn’t as big as it would have been if I would have been at 300km/h.”

