Kyvat to return to F1 with Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat will be back on the Formula 1 grid next season having re-signed with Toro Rosso, the team that dropped him two years prior.

After a trying few seasons with Toro Rosso and Red Bull, Russian driver Kyvat was dropped from the programme at the end of 2016.

The driver remained in Formula 1 with Ferrari, signing on as their development driver.

However, with Toro Rosso needing a new driver for next season, and short on options within their junior programme, they’ve recalled Kvyat to the fold.

“First of all, I would like to thank Red Bull and Toro Rosso for giving me this opportunity to race in Formula 1 again and I am particularly pleased to be returning to a team I know very well,” said Kvyat.

“Toro Rosso has always made me feel at home and I’m sure it will still be the same next season. I would also like to thank Ferrari for trusting my driving skills which allowed me to stay connected to F1 as their development driver.

“Even if my duties were primarily simulator based, I’ve learnt a lot, and I now feel stronger and better prepared than when I left Toro Rosso.

“I never gave up hope of racing again, I am still young and I have kept in good shape to always be prepared in case another opportunity presented itself.

“I will give my best to deliver what the team expects from me and I can’t wait for everything to start again.”

He's back! Scuderia Toro Rosso is pleased to welcome back @kvyatofficial for the 2019 season! He will replace Pierre Gasly, who is moving to Red Bull Racing

Full story >> https://t.co/xZZEgMvpR7 — Toro Rosso (@ToroRosso) September 29, 2018

Kvyat will replace the Red Bull-bound Pierre Gasly.

Team boss Franz Tost said: “Pierre Gasly’s impressive performance since he made his F1 debut last year has landed him a drive with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing next year.

“It is well deserved and from a Toro Rosso point of view, I am pleased that, once again, a driver from Helmut Marko’s Red Bull Junior Programme has stepped up to Red Bull Racing – mission accomplished!

“As for Daniil’s return, I believe he deserves another chance in Formula 1. Daniil is a high skilled driver with fantastic natural speed, which he has proven several times in his career.

“There were some difficult situations he had to face in the past, but I’m convinced that having had time to mature as a person away from the races will help him show his undeniable capabilities on track.

“We’ll push very hard to provide him with a good package, and I feel the best is yet to come from his side. That’s why we are happy to welcome him back to our team, to start a successful season together.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories