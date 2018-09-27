Vettel: I don’t need a sports psychologist

Sebastian Vettel has said he has toyed with the idea of having a sports psychologist but has ultimately ruled it out.

The German’s ability to drive under pressure has been questioned after a series of big mistakes this season that have contributed to a 40-point gap to title rival Lewis Hamilton in the World Championship standings.

There is a general feeling that Vettel is having to do more than just drive the car and that the whole weight of the Scuderia is being carried firmly on his shoulders.

But Vettel has said the pressure that is on him has been self-generated.

“Of course I have pressure,” Vettel told Auto Bild, “but most of the time I put it on myself.

“If you know what you can do and you do not achieve it, then you are not satisfied.

On the question of a sports psychologist, he added: “I find the idea very interesting, but I have not met a person that I think can help. I’ve already researched it a bit, so the whole topic has not passed me by.

“When you have stress, you need to find balance.

“I have developed things that work for me. And I have enough self-discipline, so as not to be confused.”

Vettel also said he has not paid any attention to criticism coming his way throughout the course of this season as he does not spend his spare time reading the press.

He said: “In my spare time I hardly read articles about Formula One, more about football. I do not let criticism get to me and that saves me dealing with it.

“Generally, my motto is: ‘You’re never as good as people say and you’re never as bad as they say’.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories