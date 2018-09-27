Russian Grand Prix: Four talking points

Formula 1 heads to the Black Sea resort town of Sochi for Russian Grand Prix with Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari in desperate need of a win.

Can the Prancing Horses get the podium they need to reinvigorate the title race?

FOX Sports Asia looks into what to expect at the former Olympic Park.

Vital for Vettel

The message for Sebastian Vettel in this season’s F1 championship race is beginning to sound like a broken record – he needs a win. With six races left and 150 points available the German has got to start winning if he is to stand a chance of overhauling Lewis Hamilton’s 40-point lead. Not only that, but he needs Hamilton to start making mistakes.

The problem for Vettel is that as the season has gone on and the pressure has increased, it is the Ferrari driver and his team that have been making errors, while Hamilton and Mercedes have been improving. Ferrari need to reverse that trend, and quickly, as losing further ground in Sochi could prove fatal.

Hamilton homing in

Lewis Hamilton is on a roll. With four victories in the last five races, the reigning champion has, just like he did last year, put together a winning streak at just the right time. While some of the victories have been fortunate (think Germany), others have purely been down to his superlative skills behind the wheel – and all this in a supposedly inferior car.

Once again heading into the weekend Mercedes are downplaying their chances in Russia, but given the form that Hamilton is in and the fact the Brackley-based team have won every race in Sochi since its inaugural edition in 2014, it would be a brave person who bets against the Brit being on that podium come Sunday.

If that reaction from @ValtteriBottas doesn't bring a smile to your face, we're not sure anything will 😊 Relive the moment our fast Finn took his first ever @F1 win last time out at the @SochiAutodrom! 🏆#F1 #RussianGP pic.twitter.com/dUcHkOubKM — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) September 26, 2018

Low expectations for Bottas

Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas heads back to the site of his maiden Grand Prix victory in April last year, and despite going on to grab two more wins since Sochi in Austria and Bahrain, it’s fair to say that the Finn has not exactly sparkled for the Silver Arrows.

True, he has been extremely unlucky on more than one occasion this season (most notably in China and Azerbaijan), but his failure to regularly challenge Hamilton has been disappointing – although some would say that is what Mercedes wanted when they signed him as the Briton’s teammate.

Can we expect a repeat of last year’s success? Highly unlikely is the answer.

As the title race winds down Bottas will be required to work for the team and help Hamilton home, so extenuating circumstances aside, an end-of-season win (once the championship is wrapped up) is perhaps the best Bottas can hope for.

The end for Ericsson

Sauber surprised no one this week when they announced they would be replacing Marcus Ericsson at the end of the season. After five seasons in F1 and 91 races with Sauber and Caterham, the 28-year old has won just 15 career points. True, Ericsson has never had the best of drives, but the fact that he has been outshone by every team-mate he has ever had should tell people all they need to know. Charles Leclerc is just the most recent example of what can be achieved even in the face of adversity.

An ambassadorial role and the third seat at Sauber is not ideal for someone who should be approaching their prime, so it comes as no surprise to find that the Swede is already looking at other ‘racing options’ for 2019. It would also be a surprise if we were to see Ericsson back in F1 anytime soon.

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories