Leclerc: Pretentious to talk of a title tilt

Ahead of his move to Ferrari, Charles Leclerc has quietened talk of challenge for the World title saying it would be “pretentious” to make such predictions at this stage.

Following the Italian Grand Prix, Ferrari announced that Leclerc would partner Sebastian Vettel in their 2019 line up.

It is a promotion that most drivers only dream of but for Leclerc, this is a reality.

“It’s been a dream. I cannot believe, when they announced me…” he told Mobil 1 The Grid in an exclusive interview.

“I was checking my phone to make sure it wasn’t a dream.

“A good dream, but it is reality. It feels absolutely amazing.

“Since I started racing, I’ve always dreamed to be one day in the red car and for it to already be happening next year feels amazing.”

Singapore was gooooood !

2 more points in the bag 😬 pic.twitter.com/azFqyIlIXT — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) 16 September 2018

There are a lot of questions for Leclerc to answer next season as he becomes Ferrari’s youngest driver in more than two decades.

He, however, has downplayed talk of challenging for the World title in his first season with the Scuderia.

“I will be going there to try to do the best job from the start,” he said.

“It would be pretentious to say that (possible title challenge) now, but this is definitely the target.

“I don’t know whether I will achieve that but, one thing is for sure, I will give my absolute maximum.

“I’ve seen a lot of people that are doubting about this season and that is completely normal and I understand that, but I will just try to prove these people wrong and try to do the best job possible.”

He added: “I want [not just] to be in Formula One but to be a World Champion. I haven’t done that yet but I will work to realise his dream from up there.”

