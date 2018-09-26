Rosberg: Ocon situation is terrible for F1

The fact that Esteban Ocon could be out of Formula 1 at the end of this season is “really terrible” and should be “avoided”, says 2016 World Champ Nico Rosberg.

According to reports it is just a matter of time before Ocon, considered by Toto Wolff to be a future F1 World Champion, loses his Force India race seat.

Billionaire Lawrence Stroll’s decision to buy the team means Lance will race for them in the future with Sergio Perez expected to stay onboard.

Ocon will be out as rival teams have made it clear they do not want to sign a driver that belongs to another team.

Ocon may drive for Force India but he belongs to Mercedes, who have supported his career.

Rosberg says if he goes it will be “terrible” for F1.

“So many top drivers have had the necessary support because the F1 teams have got involved like they never used to – so that I think is a good thing,” Rosberg told Autosport.

“The F1 teams themselves are taking the initiative, and supporting very young drivers, so I don’t think it is such a disastrous situation.

“Maybe it is a little bit worse than it used to be, but we generally need to keep an eye on it – because a situation like Ocon shouldn’t happen. That is terrible.

“He is such a sensation. The guy has been driving so well, and he doesn’t have a drive. That is really terrible, so that must be avoided.”

