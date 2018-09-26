Everything you need to know about the Russian Grand Prix

Formula 1 heads to the Sochi Autodrom street circuit ahead of this weekend’s Russian GP – as the race makes its debut in a new September time slot.
Race Venue: Olympic Park, Sochi
Weather Forecast: The weather is forecast to stay the same throughout race weekend with mostly sunny conditions expected. Temperatures will remain between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius during the day while dipping down to around 18 degrees at night.
Track: Sochi Autodrom street circuit
Laps: 53
Track length: 5.848km
Lap record: 1:36.844 (Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 2017)
A LAP OF SOCHI
5.848km
61% of it at full throttle
18 Turns (6L, 12R)
66 Gear changes
10 Braking events#RussianGP pic.twitter.com/QZZJowpsJ6
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 25, 2016
Fun fact: The circuit is integrated into the Olympic Park infrastructure, with facilities situated close to the Olympic Park, which was used for the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Tyre Allocation:
For the 2018 Russian Grand Prix we're swapping our #Fit4F1 Reds for Pinks! https://t.co/qzFKwGSW66 pic.twitter.com/gcV63IMbNX
— Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) September 24, 2018
DRS Zones: There will be two DRS zones. The first zone’s detection point is at the entry to Turn 1, with the zone itself on the apex of the corner. The second zone’s detection point is at the entry point of Turn 10, while the activation point is 200m after the exit of the corner.
<
Last four winners:
2017: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
2016: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
2015: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2014: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Broadcast schedule (all times HK):
Friday, September 28
Practice 1: 3.55pm – 5.35pm
Practice 2: 7.55pm – 9.35pm
Saturday, September 29
Practice 3: 4.55pm – 6.05pm
Qualifying: 7.30pm – 9.40pm
Sunday, September 30
Main Race: 6pm – 9.30pm
Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories