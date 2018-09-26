Everything you need to know about the Russian Grand Prix

Formula 1 heads to the Sochi Autodrom street circuit ahead of this weekend’s Russian GP – as the race makes its debut in a new September time slot.

Race Venue: Olympic Park, Sochi

Weather Forecast: The weather is forecast to stay the same throughout race weekend with mostly sunny conditions expected. Temperatures will remain between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius during the day while dipping down to around 18 degrees at night.

Track: Sochi Autodrom street circuit

Laps: 53

Track length: 5.848km

Lap record: 1:36.844 (Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 2017)

A LAP OF SOCHI 5.848km

61% of it at full throttle

18 Turns (6L, 12R)

66 Gear changes

10 Braking events#RussianGP pic.twitter.com/QZZJowpsJ6 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 25, 2016

Fun fact: The circuit is integrated into the Olympic Park infrastructure, with facilities situated close to the Olympic Park, which was used for the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Tyre Allocation:

For the 2018 Russian Grand Prix we're swapping our #Fit4F1 Reds for Pinks! https://t.co/qzFKwGSW66 pic.twitter.com/gcV63IMbNX — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) September 24, 2018

DRS Zones: There will be two DRS zones. The first zone’s detection point is at the entry to Turn 1, with the zone itself on the apex of the corner. The second zone’s detection point is at the entry point of Turn 10, while the activation point is 200m after the exit of the corner.

<

Last four winners:

2017: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2016: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2014: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Broadcast schedule (all times HK):

Friday, September 28

Practice 1: 3.55pm – 5.35pm

Practice 2: 7.55pm – 9.35pm

Saturday, September 29

Practice 3: 4.55pm – 6.05pm

Qualifying: 7.30pm – 9.40pm

Sunday, September 30

Main Race: 6pm – 9.30pm

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories