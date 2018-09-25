Mick won’t trade verbal blows with Ticktum

Mick Schumacher is refusing to trade verbal blows with Dan Ticktum after his European Formula 3 title rival called the German’s recent run of form “interesting”.

Schumacher came from behind to lead the standings in a sudden burst of form.

With five wins on the trot, Red Bull junior driver Ticktum said was being “robbed” in the fight and added that Schumacher’s run was “interesting.”

Ticktum took to Instagram to say: “I am fighting a losing battle as my last name is not Schumacher.”

Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher, has refused to engage in a verbal battle with his rival.

He told Speedweek: “I do not listen to something like that. The car is terrific to drive. We’ve evolved as a team, while others may have stopped at one point.

“I wish him good luck that he stays in the title fight. But I focus on myself, that’s my key.

“Everyone evolves during the year. We never stop working and learning. After my win at Spa it was not easy, but we managed to be consistent, especially in qualifying, with good lap times.”

