Gasly not on mission to ‘destroy’ Verstappen

Pierre Gasly has said he will not be on a mission to “destroy” Max Verstappen when he becomes his Red Bull team-mate in 2019.

Gasly has impressed for Toro Rosso in his first full Formula 1 season, earning four points finishes, including an incredible P4 at the Bahrain Grand Prix back in April.

The Frenchman’s performances put him firmly on Red Bull’s radar when Daniel Ricciardo decided to switch allegiances to Renault and hopes he can realise his dream of becoming the best driver on the grid.

Riding into the weekend like… 🤙 #givesyouwings pic.twitter.com/Acchh5Zdxk — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) 21 September 2018

However, he is not driven by a potential opportunity to expose Verstappen and “destroy” him next season.

“You always need the time to get used to everything, but hopefully I will be quick to work with the team and the car,” Gasly told Ziggo Sport.

“I’ve known the team at Red Bull Racing for a while and at their request I have already been in the simulator and I hope to be at ease soon.

“It’s not my wish to destroy Max. We are both drivers and of course I am going there to be the best.

“I want to be the best Formula 1 driver on the grid and he has the same desire.

“It’s nice to have someone next to you who is so fast, so you can bring out the best in each other, we’re going to experience great times.”

