Alonso impressed with 2021 prototype designs

Although Fernando Alonso is leaving F1 at the end of this season, the Spaniard has left the door open for a return and may yet be enticed by the design of the 2021 cars.

CLICK HERE for the F1 Standings, Videos, Opinions, Race Centre and News

Alonso announced earlier this year that he would walk away from Formula 1 at the end of this campaign.

He did, however, state that if McLaren get their act together and the Formula 1 racing improves, he may one day return.

And it seems there is a glimmer of interest in the sport’s future after he commented on the possible 2021 designs.

Last week F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn revealed three concepts for F1’s future, and Alonso reckons they look pretty good.

“If they did a study, they checked and they know it’s going to be better in the future, it’s the way to go,” he said.

“The cars aesthetically look different. More like a Formula Renault or an IndyCar and they seem to follow each other a little bit closer.

“It’s good to copy ideas that work already.”

Like many, the double World Champion is hoping the cars of the future will encourage overtaking.

He added: “It has been a little bit the nature of Formula 1, it’s always been difficult to follow cars.

“I don’t think it’s been more difficult than 2004 or 2005 and those kind of years.

“It was probably a bit easier from 2010 to 2016 – when we introduced last year the wide wings and the wide tyres it makes it a little bit more difficult now.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories