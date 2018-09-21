Winless Bottas struggling for confidence

Valtteri Bottas “needs some good results now” as he looks to boost his confidence at Mercedes.

The Finn won three races in his debut season with the Silver Arrows in 2017, but is winless in 2018.

Bottas has had more than his share of bad luck during this campaign, with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix the most unluckiest race as a well-deserved victory was taken away from him due to a late puncture in Baku.

He has finished P2 on five occasions so far in 2018 and is 110 points behind team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the World Championship.

Bottas conceded that it is still proving to be very difficult to get the better of Hamilton, but is trying to remain as competitive as possible.

“It is hard. It’s always going to be hard, trying to beat him,” said Bottas to Motorsport.com.

“And he’s having a good run now. He’s obviously really fighting for the championship and I’m not really anymore.

“I still want whatever is possible in the championship, I think third at least is possible so that’s going to be the goal for me.

“I’ll keep motivated and keep trying to bring good results. But I really feel like I need some good results now.

“It’s been a while since I had good proper results, nearly one year since I won a race. So for confidence and everything, I need some results.”

👊 That’s 102 laps in the bag for @ValtteriBottas at Paul Ricard! A big day of #F1Testing with @pirellisport alongside Ferrari 👏pic.twitter.com/yAI9q5uV7o — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) September 20, 2018

With Bottas out of the World Championship picture, he is set to be used as a supporting driver to help Hamilton’s title bid.

But the Finn wants to avoid having that mentality heading into each of the remaining races this season.

“The team also wants good results from me, but of course if he secures the title then it’s a little bit different,” he added.

“I need to try and keep hungry and motivated for each race.

“Obviously mentally for me now compared to the first few races of the season, it is more difficult now to feel that same mentality that you are fighting for the championship and so on.

“I need to put targets for myself, I always need to have a target. If I just turn up like ‘OK I am going to be here to help’, it’s not ideal.

“I need to have clear targets for each race weekend and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories