Leclerc to drive for Ferrari in Pirelli test

Charles Leclerc will have another taste of Ferrari’s 2018 F1 car when he tests for Pirelli at Paul Ricard this week.

Moving from Sauber to Ferrari at the end of this season, the close relationship between the two teams means Leclerc has been given permission to drive the Ferrari.

He will join Valtteri Bottas out on track for one of the two days while Sebastian Vettel will drive on the second day.

Both teams will evaluate compounds for Pirelli in a blind test.

“We are testing at Paul Ricard for two days,” Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola told Autosport.

“We are still developing the product for next year.

“The test is as usual blind for them. We are evaluating a number of constructions, and we are evaluating also some new compounds.

“In terms of construction we are at the end of our development, because October 1 is our deadline to supply the data for the new construction, so it’s final validation.

“We tested different constructions during the year, converging towards the final one for next year.

“We still have to test some new ideas and constructions, and obviously from this test, we have to define the 2019 tyres.

“To have the two top teams is important to ensure that the validation is successful.”

Leclerc has already driven the SF71H, reportedly putting the car through its pace during a filming day at Monza earlier this year.

He covered 100km of running in July, the maximum allowed at so-called ‘promotional events’.

