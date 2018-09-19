Wehrlein poised for return with Toro Rosso

There could be two comeback stories at Toro Rosso in 2019 with Pascal Wehrlein rumoured to replace Brendon Hartley.

Daniil Kvyat is set to be announced at the Russian Grand Prix with contracts reportedly signed over the weekend in Singapore after twice being ditched by the Red Bull junior team in 2017.

Now another ex-F1 driver in Wehrlein could be drafted back in from the cold after Mercedes said they would part ways with him at the end of the 2018 season.

And Wehrlein himself has confirmed that he is in talks over a Formula 1 return.

“I am looking for new challenges and opportunities, and am currently talking to other teams about a seat for next season,” Wehrlein revealed.

Both Sky Sports and French outlet L’Equipe believe that Toro Rosso are the team ready to give him another chance after he lost his Sauber drive to make way for Charles Leclerc.

This is not the first time Wehrlein has been linked with Toro Rosso, with the 23-year-old one of the first drivers linked with Hartley’s seat when the team were actively looking to replace the New Zealander during the 2018 season.

