Wolff: The ‘rock and roll’ works for Hamilton

Mercedes will not try to curb Lewis Hamilton’s “rock and roll” lifestyle, with Toto Wolff conceding his Singapore wins shows that it works for him.

Hamilton arrived at the Marina Bay circuit days after launching his own clothing line

Despite racking up 53 hours and 25,000 miles in the air in just ten days, flying from Milan to London, to Shanghai, back to London, then to New York and finally to Singapore, he dominated under the lights at the Marina Bay circuit.

The Mercedes driver put in a scorching lap to claim pole position before a flawless drive on Sunday wrapped up his fourth win in five days.

With his efforts earning him a 40-point cushion in the Drivers’ Championship, his boss insists there is no reason for Mercedes to curb Hamilton’s off-track antics.

“For six years, I’ve heard people ask how can you allow Lewis to get off and fly around the world,” Wolff said.

“You know what? He did it to his most extreme in the last 10 days.

“He loved it, he was in Shanghai on the catwalk, he was in New York a couple of days later, he came here to rock and roll and he blew everyone away.

“Let’s be non-judgemental and allow everyone to judge how he performed best. And he knows best what is good for him.”

As for Hamilton, the Brit says even when he’s away from the track, he’s still thinking about it.

“There’s not a single moment during those two weeks, whilst I have those other things going on, that I’m not thinking about racing, not thinking about the championship or how I want to arrive.

“I get a lot of energy from these different things that I do. I find it stimulating and I think you’ll see that my results have shown that for the past several years.”

