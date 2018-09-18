Niki Lauda doing ‘a lot better’, says brother

Niki Lauda is slowly recovering from the lung transplant he underwent earlier in the year, and is doing “a lot better” according to his brother.

The Austrian had hit complications during the recovery process, and has remained in intensive care in Vienna.

However, despite the problems, Florian Lauda, Niki’s brother, has insisted that his sibling is doing well and recovering.

“Thank God, he is a lot better now,” Florian told ORF, the Austrian broadcaster.

“He is on the phone, he’s watching the races on television.”

Niki Lauda is, of course, the Mercedes non-executive chairman, but will to be back in the paddock for the rest of the year.

This victory in Monza was for you Niki Lauda ! You're always in our heart ! Get well soon and we're waiting for you ! Our Boss is missing 🙏❤ @MercedesAMGF1 #F1 pic.twitter.com/VrarC6PYEv — Mercedes-AMG F1 Fans (@MercedesAMGFan) September 8, 2018

His brother has said, though, that he will be fighting fit and ready to go as soon as possible.

“Of course he will need to do rehabilitation, as he will not get back to how he was too quickly,” he added.

“But he is a tough man, which is what made him famous. He is very focused in difficult situations.”

Motorsport Magazine editor Mark Hughes also relayed some good news on Twitter on Sunday.

“Have heard from someone who visited him that Niki Lauda is on the mend, swearing at people and being a general pain in the butt to his nurses! Great stuff. See you soon Niki,” Hughes wrote on the social media platform.