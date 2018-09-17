Wolff repeats his call for three-car teams

Toto Wolff has reiterated his call for teams to be allowed to run a third car in order to blood young drivers, calling for the Strategy Group to at least discuss his proposal.

Mercedes are in a bind at present as they are battling to find places for their young drivers in Formula 1.

Esteban Ocon, who has been with Force India this season, is set to lose his race seat to Lance Stroll while George Russell could yet win the Formula 2 series and still not earn a promotion to F1.

Wolff’s solution is for teams to run a third car that is only for young drivers.

He is hoping F1’s Strategy Group will discuss the proposal when they meet later this week.

“I like the idea because the more cars we have in the field, and the more opportunity we give to young exciting drivers to fight in a competitive car against experienced drivers, it would create great stories,” said Wolff.

“But we’ve had quite some push back for the idea, for reasons that I respect.

“That would mean there are three Mercedes and three Ferraris and three Red Bulls, and I respect that, if I would be involved in a smaller team, that would be an argument.

“Then the costs need to be looked at, whether it would be commercially viable to run a third car and have young drivers in that.

“I would just really enjoy it, have a third Mercedes and put Pascal in there or George or Esteban, and just see what they are able to do.

“I think we’re going to discuss it next Wednesday again. I’m not the flavour of the month in F1 at the moment, so the ideas I bring up somehow end up in the bin.

“Better I’m not saying anything then someone else brings it up as the next great idea.”

The Mercedes boss believes there are ways to run a third car without it having an impact on the smaller teams in the Constructors’ Championship.

He added: “We’ve looked at various scenarios, you could even let them participate in the sessions and qualifying, but let them do their own race, if teams feel that meddling in the championship is not right, or don’t make them score constructor points, just driver points.

“So there would be many fantastic and exciting ways to integrate them on the grid, but you have to respect that if some teams are not up for it, then it’s difficult to implement it.”

