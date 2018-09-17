Hamilton won’t get carried away after extending lead

Although his lead in Drivers’ Championship up to 40 points, Lewis Hamilton says he won’t change his approach nor get ahead of himself in the title fight.

Hamilton put in a flawless drive at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday night, controlling the race from the first lap to the last.

Securing his fourth race win in five grands prix, the Mercedes leads the race for this year’s World title by 40 points ahead of Sebastian Vettel.

He, however, says Mercedes need to keep pushing as Ferrari still have pace.

“We’re really just taking it one race at a time knowing that Ferrari have had quite good pace the last few races,” Hamilton said.

“Of course it feels great but I’ve been here a long, long time so I know I can’t get ahead of myself, we can’t get ahead of ourselves.

“We have to continue to remain humble and just keep working as hard as we can.

“Still lots of points are available but with this performance and with this focus that we have as a team I truly believe that we can deliver impactful weekends like this for the rest of the season.

“The approach I have is working really well so I don’t see the point in changing, you just need to keep getting better and better.”

