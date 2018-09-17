Singapore Grand Prix: Things we learned

Lewis Hamilton was in imperious form in the tropical heat this week as he cruised to a comfortable victory in Singapore to stretch his lead in the title race to 40 points over rival Sebastian Vettel.

We take a look at the key moments from the race.

Hamilton does it again

Lewis Hamilton once again proved his status as the best driver in the Formula 1 paddock. Hamilton, as he has done so often in the past, came up with the goods when needed, putting in a stunning lap in qualifying to snatch a spectacular pole before backing that up by crucially holding onto his place in the all-important race for the first corner.

True, after the initial few laps, the Brit wasn’t particularly challenged around the Marina Bay circuit, but it was his talent, skill and sheer dogged determination to fight and take advantage of the minutest opportunity that got him there in the first place.

Ferrari may have the fastest car, but once again Hamilton made sure that it didn’t matter.

With three wins in the last five years, maybe it’s finally time to put to bed those claims that Singapore is a tough track for Hamilton and Mercedes?

Ferrari its own worst enemy

While Sebastian Vettel has been to blame for losing vital championship points on more than one occasion in recent weeks – think France, Germany and Italy – in Singapore the blame lay squarely on the shoulders of the Ferrari team. Their decision to switch Vettel to ultrasofts on lap 14 effectively ended his challenge early as exiting the pits behind Perez, he failed to benefit from the extra pace on their initial laps. From then, the German was forced into damage control, managing his tyres in hopes of avoiding a second stop.

Ferrari’s mistake gave Hamilton a relatively easy win and made winning the championship all the more harder. For a second year in succession Vettel and the Prancing Horses are imploding and they only have themselves to blame.

Perez not a force for good

While off-field disruption has been the order of the day at Force India over the last few weeks following the team’s brush with financial strife, the focus turned back towards the on-track action in Singapore – but for all the wrong reasons.

Sergio Perez was the culprit, carelessly forcing team-mate Esteban Ocon out of the race on Lap 1 after pushing him into the wall at Turn Three. The clash was the latest in a string of incidents between the two and led disappointed Force India team bosses to announce they would not be able to race each other in future.

Not content with that, Perez then almost ended his race and that off Williams’ Sergei Sirotkin after recklessly turning into the Russian after becoming frustrated at his inability to pass him. He was rightly penalised, but all in all it was a disastrous day for the Mexican and his team. Esteban Ocon must be wondering what he needs to do to get a break.

