2018 Singapore GP: 3 things you missed at Dua Lipa concert

It was business as usual as Lewis Hamilton won the 2018 Singapore night race, but FOX Sports Asia checked out Dua Lipa’s headlining gig to bring you three observations from her concert on Sunday.

Dua Lipa gets the Singapore Grand Prix (GP) party started

No one can accuse British pop star Dua Lipa for failing to ignite the Padang crowd yesterday. From the get-go, the most streamed female music artist in the world served up a banger of a concert.

Despite having performed in the same city mere months ago, Lipa had no problems getting the audience to put on their dancing shoes in the beginning as the 2017 MTV Europe Music Award winner for Best New Act belted out a strong opening 10 minutes comprising of smash hits Blow Your Mind (Mwah), Dreams/No Lie and My Love – all staples off her current The Self-Titled Tour.

Decked out in a black and white chequered crop top and baby blue joggers, the 23-year-old’s outfit also served as a symbolic starting flag for this year’s festivities as it swayed onstage with Lipa’s every move.

She brought the moves

If the sight of her two backup dancers did not immediately tip you off that choreography is a big component of Lipa’s concert experience, then the sight of the former YouTube star moving her body would.

Fusing moves from various forms of dance (most likely modern, with a tinge of ballet), Lipa was a goddess on stage; captivating her audience as she swayed and sashayed to sultry tunes like ballad Lost In Your Light.

The crowd was digging the pop singer’s groove and it wasn’t long before they joined in the action themselves. By the time she closed her gig off with the infectious New Rules, it was pretty clear that Lipa was not the only one who worked up a sweat.

Lipa and Martin Garrix are tight!

Having worked with fellow headliner Martin Garrix on the collaboration track Scared to Be Lonely, it is not hard to imagine the Brit female pop singer being best friends with the Dutch DJ/producer.

Lipa made it a point to feature the above-mentioned song in her own set (which drew loud cheers from the audience), and was later roped in by Garrix to sing the track live during his late night gig.

And in a set punctured with laser lights, confetti and pyrotechnics, it says something that Lipa’s earnest guest performance still ranks as one of the main highlights of Garrix’s set.