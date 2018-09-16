2018 Singapore GP: 3 things you missed at The Killers & Liam Gallagher concert

The Killers and Liam Gallagher were the main entertainment acts on Saturday in front of a 60,000 crowd after the 2018 Singapore GP qualifiers and FOX Sports Asia picked up on three highlights that you might have missed at their concerts.

Older is always better

Nostalgia is big these days and it was no different on Saturday as concertgoers saved their voices and dance moves for old favourites from Liam Gallagher and The Killers.

The Britpop icon’s days as Oasis frontman might have ended a decade ago, but he still retained much of his former band’s hits on his setlist for the night. While Gallagher’s set was not without his own solo material from last year’s As You Were album, it said something that eight out of his 14-song setlist were all Oasis numbers.

High notes of his set included closing off his gig with a mass singalong to Oasis’ evergreen favourite Wonderwall and dusting off high-octane Oasis anthem Rock ‘N’ Roll Star as his opener.

Following in the same vein, The Killers too experienced overwhelming reactions to older tracks from their earliest albums namely 2004 debut Hot Fuss and its follow-up 2008’s Sam’s Town. Sure the crowd appreciated stuff off their latest LP Wonderful Wonderful like The Man or Run for Cover, but the crowd only really came alive during the last three songs (Read My Mind [Sam’s Town], All These Things I’ve Done [Hot Fuss] & When We Were Young [Sam’s Town]).

So perhaps it is fitting then that the Las Vegas band ended their encore with their original megahit Mr. Brightside then…

The Killers are a well-oiled music machine

If you haven’t already realised, Brandon Flowers and company are a well-oiled live music machine. After all, there is a reason why the Singapore Grand Prix (GP) race organisers have approached the four-member band again following their last headlining performance here in 2013.

A year into their Wonderful Wonderful World Tour, The Killers put on a commanding performance that is just as captivating as when the tour first rolled out in Florida, USA last February. Vocalist Brandon Flowers proved to be a musical raconteur of the highest level – belting out song lyrics effortlessly while captivating the audience with his best Elvis-inspired gyrating moves.

There wasn’t a spot on stage that the energetic Flowers didn’t cover as the 37-year-old American strutted around pressing all the right buttons with the audience by egging the eager Padang faithful on for a singalong or through intimate banter. The band also sealed brownie points with the audience after Flowers invited a member of the audience to deputise on the drums for the 2006 song For Reasons Unknown. A regular occurrence on their tour no doubt, but that didn’t diminished what a special gesture it meant to the crowd.

Representing the other sports…

Sure it is only natural that Formula 1 (F1) is the sport that takes top billing for this weekend in the Marina Bay Circuit area, but that is not to say that the other sports have completely disappeared.

In fact, we were pleasantly surprised when Liam Gallagher decided to fly his football colours proudly with a Manchester City FC banner drape over one of his stage speakers! Gallagher, who has never been one to hide his football allegiance, also started his gig with a recording of the Manchester City Champions Chant.

On the other hand, The Killers paid tribute to their sport-of-choice, boxing with the inclusion of the track Tyson vs Douglas off their latest album. Inspired by the 1990 fight between then-undefeated Mike Tyson and James Douglas, one of the biggest upset in sports’ history, the song also contains a sample of the HBO fight commentary.

Photo credit: Singapore GP Facebook