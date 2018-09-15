Hamilton: Near-miss a rookie error on my part

Lewis Hamilton has billed his near-miss with Sebastian Vettel in second practice for the Singapore GP as a “rookie error” on his part.

CLICK HERE for the F1 Standings, Videos, Opinions, Race Centre and News

Laying down the laps under the lights at the Marina Bay circuit, Hamilton caught Vettel on the approach to Turn 14.

He tried to pass his title rival but instead locked up and nearly hit him.

Hamilton was able to take avoiding action, turning left and heading down an escape road.

Hamilton was lucky to not end up ploughing into the rear of Vettel a little while ago, as the championship leader locked up and was forced to take evasive action down one of the escape roads 😱 It's only free practice chaps, calm down! 😅#C4F1 🇸🇬 #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/5KSwm0PePe — Channel 4 F1® (@C4F1) September 14, 2018

“Basically I let the guys [Vettel and Force India’s Sergio Perez] past and they both backed off, they were going quite slow, and I was trying to recover ground,” said the Mercedes driver.

“And I basically had my brake balance too far forward. And Sebastian tried to speed up, and then I locked up and I was going to hit him, so I had to shove to the left to avoid him and killed my tyre.

“Kind of a rookie error from myself, but that doesn’t happen too often.”

Hamilton was second fastest in Friday night’s practice, finishing behind Kimi Raikkonen while Vettel was P9.

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories