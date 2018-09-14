2018 Singapore GP: A F1 dining and activities guide

FOX Sports Asia draws up an essential dining and activities guide for the Marina Bay area where you can unwind after a long day at the Singapore race.

Feeling spent after a long day of chasing your favourite Formula 1 (F1) drivers at the Singapore GP? Looking to refuel your body and mind before hitting up the F1 after-parties like a Crazy Rich Asian?

That is precisely what drives us to play local tour guide and share our recommendations of the best eateries located in the heart of the night race action.

On top of that, we also point out some of the best fun-filled activities along the way that you can enjoy to keep yourself energised throughout the F1 weekend.

Marina Bay Sands

Eat at: CUT by Wolfgang Puck

Hankering for a good piece of steak?

Then treat yourself to an excellent selection of Australian, Japanese and US beef and indulge in a Michelin star-quality meal without wandering far from the F1 circuit.

Unwind at: TWG Tea Salon & Boutique

For a taste of Singapore’s colonial past, swap that cocktail glass for a cup of tea.

There are over 1000 types of single-harvest tea to choose from and soak in the charms of their Tea Garden Tea Salon – which is perched on top of a reflective pool.

National Gallery Singapore (NGS)

Eat at: National Kitchen by Violet Oon Singapore

For an authentic taste of Singapore’s culinary flavours, you can’t go wrong with local celebrity chef Violet Oon.

Housed in the former Supreme Court Building and City Hall, National Kitchen offers the option of dining in comfort indoors inside the restored architectural icon or enjoying the city’s skyline and breeze outside on the veranda.

Unwind at: Smoke & Mirrors

If you fell in love with the panoramic view that NGS has to offer, then camp out at Smoke & Mirrors – a rooftop bar located within the national art gallery.

Boasting a roster of imaginative mixologists (aka bartenders) helmed by Yugnes Susela, you can definitely get your drink on with a carefully curated menu of signature cocktails, wines and craft spirits.

Esplanade Mall

Eat at: Restaurant Labyrinth

Featuring fresh fine-dining renditions of local dishes, Labyrinth is one of the pioneers behind the new local food movement – Modern Singapore cuisine (or as the cool kids call it, mod-Sin).

And with items such as Chilli Crab ice-cream and Chendol Xiao Long Bao, your Instagram will be just as hungry to devour the picturesque treats as well!

Unwind at: Esplanade’s Outdoors Theatre

As the premier performing arts theatre in Singapore, the Esplanade is home to several free performing spaces.

Hit up the Outdoor Theatre, which is one of the night race’s entertainment venues, and catch local musicians like rapper THELIONCITYBOY alongside international acts Bjorn Again.

Suntec City Shopping Mall

Eat at: PasarBella Suntec

Drawing influences from London’s Covent Garden and Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Market, PasarBella Suntec is a modern spin on the country’s famous hawker centres.

Essentially a hipster food court, expect a good mix of Asian and Western stalls with hot favourites being Wolf Burgers, gourmet food truck Cajun on Wheels and Vietnamese joint An An.

Unwind at: Cow Play Cow Moo

If you still have energy left to burn for the day, turn back the clock to your childhood with some wholesome fun at the Cow Play Cow Moo video games arcade.

The largest arcade in Singapore specialises in toy catcher machines in which you could snag yourself some sweet sweet prizes IF you can master the controls for the movable claw.

Raffles City Shopping Centre

Eat at: Ya Hua Bak Kut Teh

Meaning “meat bones tea” in Chinese dialect, bak kut teh is a beloved local pork rib broth which is usually served with rice, noodles or fried youtiaos (doughsticks).

Started in 1973, Ya Hua Bak Kut Teh was founded by Madam Gwee Peck Hua. Such is the popularity of this local institution that it has since grown from one to eight branches islandwide!

Unwind at: Janice Wong

For all sweet-toothed race fans out there, your trip in Singapore would not be complete without a visit to local pastry chef and artist Janice Wong’s sweets boutique.

Inspired by her own childhood memories, immerse yourself in the madcap world of edible candy art and try your hands at making your own chocolate art with 38 flavours ranging from green mango to smoked chocolate!