Singapore one of Mercedes ‘trickiest tracks’

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has said the characteristics of the Marina Bay circuit are not a great fit for their W09 car.

The Silver Arrows will be attempting to stretch their advantage in both World Championship battles in Singapore, but is well aware Mercedes could suffer more struggles on the narrow street circuit.

“The result in Italy was a great reward for everyone in the team who has been working tirelessly to improve our performance,” said Wolff.

“We knew that the race in Monza would be another big challenge for us, after the defeat in Spa, but we managed to prevail through a combination of individual skill and fantastic teamwork.

“However, we also know that we’ve been strong at Monza in recent years and the track characteristics make the Italian Grand Prix a bit of an outlier.

“Singapore, on the other hand, has features that we’ve struggled with in the past.

“The short straights, the slow, tight corners and the bumpy surface all make the Marina Bay Street Circuit one of the trickiest tracks of the season for us.”

A first-lap capitulation from Ferrari handed Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes victory in the 2017 edition of the Singapore Grand Prix.

Yet Wolff feels that the Scuderia are once again the team to beat.

He added: “In 2015, we endured one of our most painful experiences in recent years there. Last year, we started the race from the third row – and came home with a win and a third place.

“On paper, the track should favour the Ferraris, but the Championship fight is so close that predictions are almost meaningless.”

