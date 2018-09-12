More woe expected for ‘extremely poor’ McLaren

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has said he is expecting more disappointing results for the rest of the season due to their “extremely poor” race-car.

A switch from Honda to Renault power at the start of the 2018 campaign was set to represent the start of an exciting new era for McLaren, who had their eyes on the podium this year.

But, more misery has followed the Woking team with Fernando Alonso’s P5 in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix still comfortably McLaren’s best result of the season.

And, as we head toward the closing stages of the 2018 season, Brown is expecting the poor results to keep on flowing.

“We’ll continue to push on this car but unfortunately we’ve produced an extremely poor race-car that is not that responsive to changes, which will tell you that inherently we don’t have a good race-car,” Brown told Autosport.

“I would expect, unfortunately, a similar type of results – maybe a little more circuit-specific – over the balance of the year.

“I certainly wouldn’t expect any miracles.”

McLaren is cut well adrift in the battle for P4 in the Constructors’ Championship and Brown has said they will continue to be held back by the fact that other teams have beaten them in the development race.

Brown admitted: “Other teams have developed at a faster pace than ourselves.

“It appears we’ve gone backwards. In reality, everyone else has gone forwards, but in Formula 1 if you’re not going forwards you’re going backwards.

“We knew Spa and Monza-type circuits would be our absolute weak points in the car, which are proving to be the case.

“We’re not giving up on developing because we’re identifying the issues and want to see if we’re able to solve them.”

