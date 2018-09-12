Perez ‘never showed interest’ in McLaren return

Sergio Perez has denied that he approached McLaren over a seat for 2019 and it was the team who showed interest in him.

Perez has been a big player in the annual silly season merry-go-round having been linked with a return to McLaren, as well as a move to Haas to replace Romain Grosjean.

McLaren confirmed Perez was on a four-man shortlist for the second seat alongside Carlos Sainz, but the Woking team opted to promote their reserve driver Lando Norris after showing Stoffel Vandoorne the door.

But Perez has stated that the McLaren rumour was all built on interest from the team’s side and that he was not actively looking to leave Force India.

“There was interest but it was on the part of McLaren, not mine. I already know where I want to be in the future,” Perez said.

“I have already signed a contract and I’m not going to change anything. I never showed interest in them [McLaren].

“I am satisfied with my situation and have no reason to leave. McLaren is in the process of reform and that will take a long time.

“I think that if you can’t be with Mercedes or Ferrari, it’s hard to find a better team than the one I already work for.”

Confirmation of Perez’s new deal with Force India is expected to be announced prior to the Singapore Grand Prix, with Esteban Ocon to be replaced by Lance Stroll for the 2019 season – if not before.

