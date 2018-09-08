2018 Singapore GP: Party with the F1 Drivers guide

FOX Sports Asia does all the legwork to tell you where you can party it up with the F1 drivers during the 2018 Singapore Grand Prix next week.

Having shown you where you can spot your favourite Formula 1 (F1) drivers, and the events to hit up to get up close and personal for your IG-worthy selfies, we complete your ‘fan date’ by revealing where are the hottest afterparties that your wheelman idol is getting his drink on.

Sure you can always be enjoying our Crazy Rich Asians‘ party experience, sipping on champagne and hobnobbing with the who’s who of Singapore high society…

OR you could be getting Daniel Ricciardo his first post-race victory bubbly!

So without further delays (‘cos you know the guest list is gonna be stacked), here are the #LIT party preferences of the reigning F1 royalty.

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team)

Spotted at: Podium Lounge

Date: September 14 to 16

Besides the actual Singapore GP podium, Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas has also been spotted having a ball of a time at the Podium Lounge.

The Mercedes driver sure knows how to pick a party with this year’s installation boasting headlining international artistes Brian McFadden from Westlife, Taboo from The Black Eyed Peas and Good Charlotte Joel Madden.

Kimi Raikkonen (Scuderia Ferrari F1 Team)

“Every Formula 1 driver has Amber Lounge on speed dial after a race; it’s the only place to celebrate with friends and team members.”

Spotted at: Amber Lounge

Date: September 15 & 16

Founded by Sonia Irvine, this star-studded F1 afterparty promises to be a blast with a fashion show featuring Chanel, Singaporean label Q Menswear and designer Nida Shay.

There will also be a Drivers’ fashion show where the drivers will swap their race suits for bespoke evening suits by Q Menswear.

Expect a live music party involving dancers, saxophonist and a surprise international artiste to keep the fun going to the next day!

Sebastian Vettel (Scuderia Ferrari F1 Team)

Spotted at: Podium Lounge

Date: September 14 to 16

While he might not be celebrating too much after Italy, Sebastian Vettel was spotted living large with his former employers Red Bull Racing in happier times at the Podium Lounge in Singapore.

The German won the Singapore night race three times during his Red Bull stint – winning it in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull Racing F1 Team)

Spotted at: Podium Lounge

Dates: September 14 to 16

Spotted at the red carpet, Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo was interviewed by E! News Asia and Podium Lounge host Yvette King back in 2015.

The Aussie didn’t go at it alone with Red Bull boss Christian Horner tagging along for the night.

Nico Rosberg (2016 F1 World Champion, former Mercedes-AMG F1 Team)

Spotted at: Podium Lounge

Date: September 14 to 16

Despite finishing fourth that year in Singapore, former Mercedes man Nico Rosberg hit up the Podium Lounge in 2015 to celebrate what was a difficult race for his then-team.

But on the bright side, the German-Finnish driver did take top spot on the podium the following year on his way to being crowned the 2016 F1 World Champion!