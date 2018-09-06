Mercedes holding off on team orders for now

Mercedes will hold off on implementing team orders in Lewis Hamilton’s favour until after the Singapore Grand Prix.

Although the team initially said they’d have the talk after Monza, a victory for Hamilton at the Italian GP gave the Brit breathing room in the title fight.

Hamilton won the race with a little help from his team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who held up Kimi Raikkonen for several laps, while Sebastian Vettel could only manage fourth.

The German’s hopes of a home win for Ferrari were undone when he collided with Hamilton on the opening lap and was pitched into a spin.

Hamilton’s lead is up to 30 points with a maximum of 175 still in play.

Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff told Motorsport.com: “I don’t really like team orders, they are not cool and not good for the sport, and they are not good for either driver.

“Lewis doesn’t want to have anything gifted and Valtteri doesn’t want to give anything up. We are looking at it from race to race.

“We discussed it [on race morning], various scenarios and there was no necessity and we will see what happens in Singapore.

“I want to push that moment back as far as possible.”

