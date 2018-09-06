2018 Singapore GP: An alternative F1 drivers spotting guide

FOX Sports Asia reveals all the events in Singapore where you can spot your favourite F1 drivers in comfort.

With road closures around the Marina Bay Street Circuit, it can be quite the task to battle the heat and human traffic during the Singapore GP week. Particularly for die-hard fans who are dying to catch a glimpse of their Formula 1 (F1) idols in real life.

After all, nobody wants to be all sweaty and winded when they finally get the chance to meet their sporting heroes!

While we have previously released a F1 Drivers spotting guide, FOX Sports Asia decided to take things one step further by compiling an alternative event guide for you to meet the F1 driver of your choice looking, and feeling, like a million bucks!

Robert Kubica (Williams Martini Racing F1 Team)

Where: Hogan Lovells Lee & Lee, OUE Bayfront

When: Thursday, September 13

Time: 6.30pm

Marketed as a F1 networking reception, this represents probably your only chance to meet the Williams Martini Racing team and test driver Robert Kubica.

Unfortunately, the evening soiree, organised by the British Chamber of Commerce, is a ticketed event and will set you back a cool S$115.

However, there is nothing stopping Kubica and Williams fans from hanging around and catching them on the fly.

Nico Hulkenberg (Renault Sport F1 Team)

Where: Northpoint City Mall

When: Wednesday, September 12

Time: 8pm

As part of their VR Pit-stop Challenge, Renault is offering fans a chance to get up close and personal with their F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg.

The meet-and-greet session will take place at Northpoint City Mall which is located in the northern suburb of Yishan.

On top of that, one lucky fan will be selected to engage in the VR Pit-stop challenge with the visiting German racing driver. The selected fan will also walk away with a photo op and autographed Renault premiums.

Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull Racing F1 Team)

Where: Orchard Road

When: 12 September

Timing: TBC

Want to catch Aussie F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo for the last time in Red Bull Racing colours?

Then you will not want to miss the TAG Heuer Grand Prix 2018 Extravaganza party which is due to take place along Singapore’s main shopping stretch, Orchard Road.

Besides Ricciardo, the star-studded affair also features a special appearance by Singapore’s first Olympic gold medallist, swimmer Joseph Schooling. Be there or be square!

Lewis Hamilton & Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team)

Where: Suntec City

When: Thursday, September 13

Time: 4pm

The F1 duo who needs no introduction; Mercedes-AMG F1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will be mingling with their adoring public before tearing up the Singapore circuit.

Taking place at Suntec City mall, this will be your chance to grab a coveted selfie with last year’s F1 World Champion Hamilton!

There will be a question-and-answer session with the two drivers, so this is your opportunity to ask your burning questions.