Alonso completes first IndyCar road course test

Fernando Alonso completed a “good day” behind the wheel of a current-spec IndyCar at the Barber Motorsports Park on Wednesday.

The double F1 World Champion is contemplating a move to IndyCar for 2019 as he chases motor racing’s Triple Crown.

Alonso tested the #29 Andretti Autosport in his first-ever outing on a road course and had to deal with a few short rain showers during the morning’s session.

The weather improved as the day wore on.

No media or fans were permitted to watch the day’s action nor did Andretti Autosport or McLaren release any details about the test.

“It was a good day, a fun day,” said Alonso. “I love to test new cars and to test the IndyCar on a road course is something special.

“I’ve been lucky enough to test it in wet conditions, in intermediate conditions and in dry conditions, so overall I had a good feeling on every type of track.

“The weather was good for us today – a little bit of wind in the afternoon but overall a positive day.”

He added: “It was something that I was looking for last year already. I had some options to test the car on a road course after the Indy 500. We didn’t find the time but this year it’s definitely happened now and I’m happy for this.

“I love being behind a steering wheel, and definitely a new car, a new experience, learning a lot of things from the team, the engineers, everyone, so a happy day.”

