Alonso completes first IndyCar road course test

Fernando Alonso completed a “good day” behind the wheel of a current-spec IndyCar at the Barber Motorsports Park on Wednesday.

The double F1 World Champion is contemplating a move to IndyCar for 2019 as he chases motor racing’s Triple Crown.

Alonso tested the #29 Andretti Autosport in his first-ever outing on a road course and had to deal with a few short rain showers during the morning’s session.

The weather improved as the day wore on.

What a day😍!! Grateful to be again behind the wheel of an Indycar . Thanks @McLarenF1 and @FollowAndretti for the effort to make this test happen . The guys running the car were amazing. Thanks @BarberMotorPark , challenging and beautiful circuit.

No media or fans were permitted to watch the day’s action nor did Andretti Autosport or McLaren release any details about the test.

“It was a good day, a fun day,” said Alonso. “I love to test new cars and to test the IndyCar on a road course is something special.

“I’ve been lucky enough to test it in wet conditions, in intermediate conditions and in dry conditions, so overall I had a good feeling on every type of track.

“The weather was good for us today – a little bit of wind in the afternoon but overall a positive day.”

He added: “It was something that I was looking for last year already. I had some options to test the car on a road course after the Indy 500. We didn’t find the time but this year it’s definitely happened now and I’m happy for this.

“I love being behind a steering wheel, and definitely a new car, a new experience, learning a lot of things from the team, the engineers, everyone, so a happy day.”

