Marko: ‘Red Bull will leave F1 if Honda fails’

Helmut Marko has issued another F1 quit threat, this time if the Red Bull-Honda partnership does not work out.

Red Bull’s ever-outspoken motorsport advisor is never too far from saying the four-time World Champions will leave Formula 1, but has suggested this time that their upcoming partnership with the Japanese manufacturer is their last roll of the dice.

“We are pleased with the great cooperation with Honda for the coming years, and if this cooperation, for whatever reason, does not work as expected, then Red Bull will leave Formula 1,” Marko told Speedweek.

Honda have produced some impressive results this season with Red Bull’s junior team, Toro Rosso, with Pierre Gasly’s fourth place finish in Bahrain the absolute pick of the bunch.

And Marko has also revealed that Honda were very close to pulling the plug on Formula 1 themselves after three miserable seasons with McLaren.

“The cooperation with Honda has been running very well with Toro Rosso so far,” Marko continued in reference to Red Bull’s junior outfit.

“After the McLaren disaster, Honda was close to a departure from Formula 1 at the end of 2017 and we really had to convince the Japanese in intensive conversations that they could resume with us to start.”

Red Bull are firmly on course to finish third in the World Constructors’ Championship for a second consecutive season as they continue to be blighted by reliability problems.

Current duo Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo have not finished a race together since the French Grand Prix in June.

