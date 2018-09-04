Vettel: Whole side of the car was missing

Although Sebastian Vettel felt like he let the Monza crowd down on Sunday, he has revealed the “whole side” of his SF71H was damaged in his crash with Lewis Hamilton.

Vettel started Sunday’s 53-lap Italian Grand Prix second on the grid but found himself under pressure from title rival Hamilton.

The Brit got the preferred line through the Roggia chicane with Vettel running a bit wide, which resulted in the two colliding.

Vettel was pitched into a spin, dropping to the back of the field.

He recovered to fourth but admits it wasn’t the result he, or the Monza fans, wanted.

“Obviously it’s a disappointment for the weekend, for the people [who came here],” he said.

“I feel like I’ve let them down because I think they deserved a different result.

“But after I had that [collision], I did everything I could, with the damage I had on the car – the whole side was missing – I think it was reasonable.

“But not great, obviously.”

Sunday’s result meant Hamilton opened up a 30-point advantage in the race for this year’s World title.

Vettel insists it is not over.

“It’s a bit of a gap, but it’s nothing that we didn’t do in the past.

“I’ve been in these situations, I know what to do and I’m not going to bother too much about what happened.

“For sure it’s a disappointment right now, but very quickly I am turning the page and focusing on Singapore – I like the place and I am happy to go there.”

