Italian Grand Prix: Four things we learned

The Italian Grand Prix turned out to be a lot more exciting than anyone could have dreamed of, as Lewis Hamilton pulled off a stunning win to break the hearts of Ferrari fans gathered at Monza.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some of the key talking points.

Here’s to unpredictability!!

If Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix went to prove anything, it is that Formula 1 remains as unpredictable as ever. In a weekend that was supposed to hand Ferrari its first home win since 2010 and catapult Sebastian Vettel back into championship contention, the Prancing Horses dominated qualifying and locked up the front row.

A Ferrari win was the only possible outcome, no?

No. Fastest car they may have, but the expected procession never materialised as a combination of skilful driving from rivals, bad luck and tactics proceeded to hand Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes a superb against-the-odds win and simultaneously rain on the parade of Vettel and the tens of thousands of tifosi.

After Saturday’s qualifying, few people would have forecast that.

Hamilton prevails in Clash of the Titans

As the championship race nears the final few races, it was inevitable that sooner or later Hamilton and Vettel would have a coming together, and so they did on Lap 1 at Monza.

It occurred at the Roggia Chicane as Vettel momentarily switched off while trying to weigh up his chances of passing teammate Kimi Raikkonen. That was all the reigning champion needed, as he squeezed his Mercedes round the outside of his rival. By the time Vettel realised what was happening it was too late. There was contact, and while Vettel’s spin was unlucky, racing fans, nor even the stewards, couldn’t take anything away from Hamilton for what was a spectacular move. As he has done so often in the past, the Brit managed to save some top-drawer driving for a crucial moment.

A decisive blow in the championship race? Possibly.

Kimi’s last chance saloon

While Lewis Hamilton basks in the glow of his spectacular win, spare a thought for poor old Kimi Raikkonen, whose winless drought extended after his late race misfortune in Monza. Raikkonen, whose last win was in Australia back in March 2013, had looked set to break his drought in front of the adoring Italian crowd after leading from the front, only for some tactical racing by Mercedes and his failing tyres to let him down. With Vettel effectively out of contention, it was perhaps his best chance to win a race for a while, but it wasn’t to be. With Ferrari likely to prioritise the German over Raikkonen as the season reaches its conclusion, he may not now get another chance this season. And given his future with Ferrari is still undecided, it could turn out to be his last chance for a very long time.

Red Bull deflated

Red Bull endured another frustrating weekend in Italy as both Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo had to deal with familiar problems.

Australian Ricciardo was forced to retire for a fourth time in six races, this time with a clutch issue, while Max Verstappen suffered a recurrence of his early season troubles when he was penalised for moving in front of Bottas as the Mercedes man attempted to overtake him near the end of the race. The manoeuvre cost the young Dutchman five seconds and a place on the podium as he dropped from third to fifth place, and left him cursing race officials. Not that it will do him any good.

Can Red Bull get its act together in time for Singapore?

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories