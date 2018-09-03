Grosjean disqualified following Renault protest

Romain Grosjean has been disqualified from the Italian Grand Prix after the FIA deemed he was running an illegal floor at Monza.

Grosjean finished P6 in Sunday’s race, then three places ahead of Carlos Sainz to draw Haas level with the Enstone team on 84 points in the battle for fourth spot in the Constructors’ Championship.

But Renault immediately lodged a protest with the race stewards, sensing something was amiss with the Haas car.

And, following a thorough investigation, the FIA have found Haas in breach of the regulations.

“The stewards of the meeting have requested, that the technical delegate inspects the floor of car number 08, driver Romain Grosjean, for compliance with Article 3.7.1 d) of the 2018 Formula One Technical Regulations in relation to clarification given in TD/033-18 published on 25 July 2018,” the statement from the stewards read.

“The reference plane of car number 08 is found not to be in compliance with Article 3.7.1 d) and the clarifications given in TD/033-18 published on 25 July 2018.”

The FIA had previously told Haas “a radius of 50mm (+/-2mm) must be applied to each front corner of the reference plane” in time for the Italian Grand Prix, but the American outfit had requested until the Singapore Grand Prix to resolve the issue.

The stewards said: “It was made clear to the competitor from the outset that the FIA Technical Department did not consider their car to be in compliance, and further that they left themselves open to the circumstances they now find.”

Grosjean’s disqualification shakes up the classification, with Williams’ Sergey Sirotkin notably moving up to P10 to secure his first-ever point in Formula 1.

The decision also means Renault are back clear of Haas in fourth spot in the Constructors’ Championship.

Haas have the right to appeal the outcome.

Result

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes

2 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 8.705s

3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 14.066s

4 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 16.151s

5 Max Verstappen Red Bull 18.208s

6 Esteban Ocon Force India 57.761s

7 Sergio Perez Force India 58.678s

8 Carlos Sainz Renault 78.140s

9 Lance Stroll Williams 1 lap

10 Sergey Sirotkin Williams 1 lap

11 Charles Leclerc Sauber 1 lap

12 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1 lap

13 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1 lap

14 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1 lap

15 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1 lap

16 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1 lap

Did not finish

Romain Grosjean Haas disqualified

Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull

Fernando Alonso McLaren

Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso