Magnussen: Alonso laughed in my face

Kevin Magnussen is not overly impressed with Fernando Alonso’s behaviour at Monza, not only on the track but off it, saying the Spaniard was “disrespectful.”

Magnussen and Alonso clashed out on track during Saturday’s qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver got the tow off Magnussen into Turn 1 after the Dane passed him at the start of a hot lap.

Alonso tried to pass him round the outside into the first chicane only for the two to get into each others’ way, ruining both laps.

“I think we know that Fernando is a bit of an opportunist,” Magnussen said.

“We’ve seen that about him quite a few times in his career with his teams as well trying different things that didn’t always work out.

“It didn’t work out today.”

The stewards declared it to be a racing incident only for Alonso to add insult to injury when he spoke with Magnussen.

“He came to me after qualifying and laughed in my face,” Magnussen added.

“It’s just outright disrespectful. I can’t wait for him to retire.

“I don’t care to speculate why he did it. I think it was pretty stupid and not necessary.”

This isn’t the first time this season that Magnussen and Alonso have clashed with the Haas driver accusing his rival of being like football player Neymar in his complaints.

“He does complain a lot on the radio.” Magnussen said at the British GP “But, I mean, we see it in other sports as well.

“Even great athletes like Neymar and stuff, they exaggerate a bit.”

