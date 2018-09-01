Verstappen moves onto third and final engine

Max Verstappen is onto his third and final penalty-free engine after Red Bull opted to put the new spec Renault power unit in his RB14.

Red Bull began this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix running two different specification engines with Verstappen on the old spec and Daniel Ricciardo, who suffered an engine issue at Spa, using the new Spec C.

However, after seeing gains from Ricciardo, Red Bull have decided to also put Verstappen on the new unit.

“It seems to have delivered what was predicted, so that’s encouraging,” Christian Horner told Autosport. “Hopefully it’ll run cleanly for the rest of the weekend.

“It doesn’t appear to be an issue on our fuel, where I think it may be on Renault’s fuel.

“Obviously if there’s any potential advantage, you’ve got to go for it.”

The new engine is Verstappen’s third for this season so he remains penalty-free.

