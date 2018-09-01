Texas NASCAR boss hits out over F1 clash

Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage is not impressed with Formula 1’s decision to run the United States Grand Prix on the same weekend as Texas’s NASCAR race.

On Friday, Formula 1 revealed the 2019 calendar with the sport scheduled to head to Austin on November 1-3.

That is the same date as Texas’ NASCAR playoff race.

“Shame on Formula 1 for doing this to the fans,” Gossage said in a statement.

“Fans have recognised this as the NASCAR date on this weekend since its inception long before Circuit of the Americas was built.

“I would think a lot of fans, myself included, would enjoy going to both races.

“Now Formula 1 is making fans choose only one.

“Yet another bad call by Formula 1 showing their infamous indifference toward the fans.”

Next season’s clash is not the first as the two events went head-to-head back in 2014.

