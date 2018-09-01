2018 Singapore GP: Party like a ‘Crazy Rich Asian’ guide

With the 2018 Singapore Grand Prix just weeks away, FOX Sports Asia list the hottest Formula One parties where you can party it up like a Crazy Rich Asian.

Much like Monaco, the Singapore Grand Prix (GP) is so much more than just a Formula One (F1) race.

Considered as the “crown jewel” of the F1 calendar, the annual night race has brought along with it an appetite for world-class entertainment.

Fantastic food, drinks and music all come together in the city-state to give you, F1 fans from all walks of life, a weekend not easily forgotten.

So without further ado, let us share which are the most atas (Singaporean slang meaning high-end) parties where you can party like the Crazy Rich Asians.

Amber Lounge

Originating from Monaco, the Amber Lounge is the premier F1 after-party that was created by Sonia Irvine – the sister of former Ferrari and Jaguar driver Eddie Irvine!

Having expanded overseas to Abu Dhabi and Singapore, the Amber Lounge is famous for their F1 driver fashion show and featuring top international live music acts.

Most notably, F1 drivers such as Max Verstappen, Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Ocon have been spotted at this glitzy affair.

The Amber Lounge takes place September 15 & 16. For more info, please click here.

Podium Lounge

Celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, the Podium Lounge is a star-studded event with events in Abu Dhabi, Melbourne and Monaco.

Hosted by former F1 driver Alex Yoong and E! News Host Yvette King, the four-day event will feature international pop stars Brian McFadden from Westlife, Taboo from The Black Eyed Peas and Good Charlotte Joel Madden.

So it is not surprising then to see celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Rio Ferdinand alongside F1 royalty like Nico Rosberg and Sebastian Vettel!

The Podium Lounge runs from September 14 to 16. For more info, please click here.

Zouk Presents Checkpoint: The F1 Weekend Super Sprint

Singapore’s most iconic nightclub celebrates the F1 race this year with a three-day after-party that #throwback to retro gaming and 8-bit goodness.

Starting with local veteran DJ Hong on Friday, the highly-rated club establishment have handed the headlining duties to Dutch DJ-producer R3HAB on Saturday and Brit R&B singer Jay Sean for Sunday.

Famed MacLaren driver Mika Hakkinen was spotted amongst the Zouk crowd in 2017.

Checkpoint: The F1 Weekend Super Sprint takes place September 14 to 16. For more info, please click here.

1-Altitude presents The Circuit

If you are craving for a party with a view of the race, then head up to the world’s highest alfresco bar 1-Altitude.

This year, they are hosting their very own The Circuit event which will feature German DJs Cuebrick and MOGUAI on the decks.

Happening throughout the F1 weekend, do not miss their epic race-day celebration by Champagne Carbon!

The Circuit takes place September 14 to 16 at 1-Altitude. For more info, please click here.

CE LA VI’s ‘Futurebound’

Enter a Blade Runner-inspired world at restaurant and nightspot CE LA VI with their ‘Futurebound’ concept featuring dazzling LED installations and a futuristic dancefloor that is ready to pop!

With a jam-packed musical line-up from September 13 to 16, drop by to listen to Red Bull Racing’s official DJ EROK and two-time Grammy nominated producer Dirty South.

And with the venue right next to the Marina Bay Sands’ Infinity Pool, you can cool off from the Singapore heat anytime!

‘Futurebound’ happens September 12 to 19 at CE LA VI. For more info, please click here.

Lulu Lounge’s Va Va Vroom

Located right smack in the centre of the F1 action, local nightspot Lulu Lounge is set to enchant F1 fans with three adrenaline-filled nights of sensual live performances and music.

Featuring Australian burlesque divas The Sugar Dutchess and Fifi Fontaine, get your pulse racing all weekend long by dancing the night away with gogo dancers, drag queens and DJ Matteblacc.

Va Va Vroom takes place September 14 to 16 at Lulu’s Lounge. For more info, please click here.

1919 Waterboat House’s Circuit de 1919: A Pirelli Edition

One for the race fans; Circuit de 1919: A Pirelli Edition offers an unparalleled vantage point of the track.

Also this year, there will be a Pirelli exhibition as the renowned tyre maker lets you get up close and personal with some of their prized wares.

Besides premium drinks and live band performances, you can also fuel up with the international and local buffet spread if you want to take it easy.

Circuit de 1919: A Pirelli Edition happens September 14 to 16 at the 1919 Waterboat House. For more info, please click here.

Martini Bar’s Sky Grande Prix 2018

If you are a F1 after-party marathoner, then perhaps one night of partying is never going to be enough. Then, the Martini Bar’s Sky Grande Prix might be the party you are looking for.

Running for five nights, experience a different theme every night and enjoy a spectacular international spread comprising of cuisine from all the F1 race host countries!

There is even a Glamour Pit Stop, which highlights the best fashion and beauty brands from Singapore. Now there is no excuse for you not to look your best at the race.

The Sky Grande Prix takes place September 12 to 16 at the Martini Bar. For more info, please click here.