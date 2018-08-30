Vettel hopes Ferrari success can save Monza

With the future of the Italian Grand Prix in doubt, Sebastian Vettel says he hopes a good result from Ferrari this weekend can go some way towards saving the race.

Next season marks the last year on Monza’s current contract and there are some reports suggesting that could be the last grand prix.

Rising costs and dwindling spectator numbers have hit the race hard, not helped by the fact that Ferrari have not won at Monza since 2010.

Vettel, though, is hoping a good result this weekend could inspire fans back to Monza and help save the grand prix.

“I think we have a good car that seems to work everywhere,” said the championship contender.

“I don’t think the car was there right from the beginning, but I think we’ve got it now to a point where it seems to work everywhere and we are competitive.

“So I hope it helps Monza to boost the race. I’m sure we will get a lot of support, but I also hope it helps Monza stay on the calendar for a long time because I heard some rumours, so…

“I’m looking forward to going to Italy. Obviously, I spend quite a bit of time there, but racing in Italy is special for us with Ferrari. It’s our home race so it should be a lot of fun.

“I think it will be nice anyway to go to Monza. If you are dressed in the right colour – which I am – then I think Monza is always an absolute highlight. As a racing driver, I don’t think it gets any better than that.

“Now maybe with a win [at Spa] just a week before the race, maybe it does get better. I’m curious. But for us, it’s a great race.”

