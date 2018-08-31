2018 Singapore GP: A F1 drivers spotting guide

Ahead of the 2018 Singapore Grand Prix, let FOX Sports Asia point out the local sights where you are most likely to spot your favourite Formula One drivers.

Though strapped for time whenever they are in town, the Formula One (F1) drivers are no hermits confined to their hotel suite.

Besides being spotted on the Marina Bay Street Circuit, these speed freaks have been spotted soaking in the sights of the little red dot.

From the unmistakable Marina Bay Sands to the famed hawker centres, here are the hot spots in Singapore where you can catch your favourite F1 driver in the flesh!

Marina Bay Sands

Easily the main attraction for most visiting tourists, the Marina Bay Sands houses a casino, hotel, convention centre and shopping mall all under one big roof.

Affectionately dubbed the “stranded surfboard” because of its building design, many are drawn to the hotel’s iconic rooftop infinity pool – which has been graced by the likes of celebrities such as Katy Perry, Neymar and Kobe Bryant!

On the F1 drivers front, a slew of them have been spotted here (for work and pleasure). Most memorably, Renault Sport driver Nico Hulkenberg was spotted at the Event Plaza back in 2012.

ArtScience Museum & Helix Bridge

Termed as the “banana split” building, the ArtScience Museum is often overshadowed by the Marina Bay Sands’ main building.

Besides a permanent exhibition gallery, the museum also plays host to many touring exhibitions from around the world.

Connected to the Marina South area via Helix Bridge, Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen was spotted here along with his sister Victoria in 2016.

Newton Food Centre

While his teammate was enjoying a feast for the eyes, Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo opted for a slice of local life. And there is no better place for a taste than Newton Food Centre!

The Australian driver tucked into a BBQ seafood dinner with the Red Bull team and fans.

Nothing gets you set for the #SingaporeGP like meeting our fans for some local street food! 🍽🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/P7ml35265c — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) September 15, 2016

So who knows, drop by this Singapore Tourism Board (STB) approved eatery and you might be dining next to F1 royalty.

Lau Pa Sat

If there is one thing Singapore is known for, it’s the food! It is not surprising then to learn that the food hawker centre is a port of call for most visitors.

And they do not get any grander than the historic Lau Pa Sat located in the heart of the Central Business District.

The old dame of food centres still has an excellent selection of local eats, but don’t take our word for it, you can ask Mercedes wheelman Nico Rosberg – who tried his hands at being a satay-man back in 2016.

Singapore Flyer

A post shared by Max Verstappen (@maxverstappen1) on Sep 14, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

Inspired by the London Eye, the Singapore Flyer is a giant Ferris wheel that overlooks the iconic city skyline.

Just a stone’s throw away from F1 Pit building, a number of drivers have been spotted taking a breather on the ride namely a certain Sebastian Vettel!

Zouk

One of the most enduring local night clubs, Zouk is DA place to be seen and party!

Ranked #4 on DJ Mag’s list of Top 100 Clubs 2018, the iconic night spot moved to its current Clarke Quay premises in 2016.

Last year, F1 legend, and former McLaren driver, Mika Hakkinen popped in for an after-party.

1-Altitude

A rooftop bar and restaurant, 1-Altitude is situated in the heart of Raffles Place by the Singapore River.

Overlooking the Marina Bay Sands city skyline, prepare to be blown away by not just the view, but also the high-end company.

Felipe Massa of Williams F1 was spotted savouring the gorgeous view back in 2016.