Mercedes to consider team orders after Monza

Although Toto Wolff insists he is against it, the Mercedes admits Valtteri Bottas may be forced into a number two depending on the result of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

With Sebastian Vettel winning at Spa last Sunday, Hamilton’s lead in the Drivers’ Championship was reduced to 17 points.

And that could be even less come this Sunday evening.

Ferrari is expected to be the team to beat at the Italian Grand Prix meaning another win for Vettel could force Mercedes’ hand when it comes to team orders.

“I hate to do that,” was Wolff’s reply when asked about the possibility of team orders.

“It is completely against my racing instinct.

“We try to be very neutral to both drivers and we haven’t done it yet, and we haven’t discussed it.

“Let’s see how Monza pans out and how it goes.

“Then we will address the question as to whether we need to put all force behind one driver.

“But at the moment, we owe it to the two men and to Formula One to not interfere into the race.”

