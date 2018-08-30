Vettel suffers minor crash in Milan event

Sebastian Vettel rather embarrassingly crashed his SF71H during an F1 Live event in Milan on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE for the F1 Standings, Videos, Opinions, Race Centre and News

The Ferrari driver took to the streets of Milan in the build-up to this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, Ferrari’s home race.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the German.

Vettel understeered during his demonstration run and crashed into the barriers as he rounded a right-hander.

The crash caused minor damage to his Ferrari’s front wing.

Vettel wasn’t the only driver in action at the F1 Live event with Kimi Raikkonen, Charles Leclerc, Marcus Ericsson and the Toro Rosso drivers present.

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories