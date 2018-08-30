Italian Grand Prix: Things to look out for at Monza

Things are hotting up in the title race as the F1 roadshow heads to Italy for the home race of the mighty Scuderia.

With Sebastian Vettel breathing down the neck of championship leader Lewis Hamilton, one can guarantee that the Monza crowds will be whipped up into a frenzy at the prospect of a Ferrari win.

FOX Sports Asia picks out a few of the weekend’s major points for discussion:

Scuderia speed has Mercedes worried

We could be heading for an action replay of Spa this weekend if things go according to predictions after Sebastian Vettel demonstrated last weekend that in an out-and-out straight-line race Ferrari most definitely have the upper hand.

With Monza a track where around 75 percent of the time is spent at full throttle, the German will be hoping for an incident-free afternoon that allows him to once again demonstrate the Scuderia’s new-found dominance.

Rivals Mercedes are apparently so worried about Ferrari’s threat that they are considering using Lewis Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas in a support role in order to secure a fifth title for the Brit. It will be interesting to see whether that begins in Italy.

The Tifosi

A Ferrari win may not be a lock, but one thing that can always be guaranteed in Italy, and this weekend will be no different, is tens of thousands of passionate race fans – with most hoping for a Ferrari win. The painted faces, the sea of colour (mostly red, black and yellow), and the noise are always certain to make the atmosphere at Monza one not to forget. Throw in a Ferrari win and the place will go into overdrive. This is what Formula 1 is all about!

Red Bull try to get ahead

It could be a tough weekend for Red Bull. According to reports, Daniel Ricciardo is set to incur more penalties after the team decided to use Renault’s ‘Spec C’ engine. The likeable Aussie will be hoping to make the best out of a bad situation, as he did last year at Monza, but with Renault concerned about reliability (the works team and McLaren are holding back on the upgrade) his chances of achieving that seem to be limited.

Nevertheless, the strategy is expected to make prospects brighter for Red Bull in Singapore, as it gives them the chance to iron out any kinks before hitting the Asian street circuit, where their down-force heavy car is expected to thrive.

Ocon ‘Forced’ to take a Stroll

After all the recent turmoil at Force India, last week turned out to be one of the team’s best ever (in terms of points) as Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon finished fifth and sixth at Spa after locking up the second row in a surprising qualifying session. That joy was short lived, however, as news filtered through that Ocon is due to get the boot, most likely in favour of Lance Stroll – the son of the team’s new owner – in a move that might even take place before the end of the season.

Stroll Jr. didn’t seem too sympathetic to Ocon’s predicament in an interview this week, so it will be interesting to see how this affects the talented young Frenchman’s performance at Monza and whether he can pull off another decent finish – after all, he needs to show what he is capable of now he is in the shop window.

