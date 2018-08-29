Everything you need to know about the Italian Grand Prix

The F1 roadshow moves to Italy where the Ferrari faithful are sure to be out in full force as Sebastian Vettel tries to close the gap on Championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

Venue: Monza, north of Milan.

Weather forecast: The weather will improve as the weekend goes on. Thunderstorms are predicted for Friday, but conditions on Saturday and Sunday are expected to be much better with scattered cloud and little chance of rain. Daytime temperatures will range between 24 and 26 degrees over race weekend, with lows of 16 expected overnight.

Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Laps: 53

Track length: 5.7934km

Lap record: 1:21.046 (Rubens Barrichello, 2004)

Tyre allocation: Medium, soft, supersoft

Hometurf! This weekend we're racing in our backyard at the Temple of Speed! #ItalianGP https://t.co/JgW9ribPBQ pic.twitter.com/lmDXJ9iltp — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) August 27, 2018

DRS Zones: Between Turn 7 and Turn 8 and on the start/finish straight

Last five winners in Italy:

2017: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2014: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2013: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

Broadcast schedule (All times are HKT)

Friday, 31st August

Practice 1 – 16:55-18:35

Practice 2 – 20:55-22:35

Saturday, 1st September

Practice 3 – 17:55-19:05

Qualifying – 20:30-22:40

Sunday, 2nd September

Main Race – 20:00-23:30

