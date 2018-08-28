Vandoorne: McLaren have made no progress

A frustrated Stoffel Vandoorne has hit out at McLaren after a wretched home grand prix at Spa on Sunday, saying that they “haven’t progressed at all” this season.

Vandoorne was slowest of all throughout this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

P20 in all three practices and again in qualifying, the Belgian driver had hoped for some improvement in Sunday’s 44-lap grand prix.

That, though, never materialised.

He finished the race in 15th place, last of the classified runners.

Not the home race I wanted to give you guys.. It was amazing to see you all around the circuit. Thank you for your support! I hope that next year I can give you a better result 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/hI2leKmZ5t — Stoffel Vandoorne (@svandoorne) August 26, 2018

Vandoorne told Autosport: “It’s difficult to get a worse weekend.

“We’ve seen the performance we have is very far away from being good.

“There’s not really an explanation.

“The reality is we haven’t progressed since the start of the year, we haven’t progressed at all compared to the others.”

This was not the first time that Vandoorne gave voice to his frustrations at Spa.

Following Saturday’s qualifying, which also saw Fernando Alonso drop out in Q1, Vandoorne told the official F1 website: “Nothing has gone right. In the end the performance is not really surprising.

“We have been struggling all weekend. As a team we have not really done well enough.

“We knew these couple of races we’d struggle a bit more, especially the high efficiency circuits, they seem to hurt us really badly.”

Vandoorne’s comments come as the driver fights for his McLaren, and Formula 1, career.

He is not only under pressure from Lando Norris for a 2019 drive, but could even lose his race seat some time this season in the Lance Stroll / Esteban Ocon shuffle.

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories