Belgian Grand Prix: What we learned

Sebastian Vettel eased to a comfortable win at Spa in the Belgian GP on Sunday to close the gap on Lewis Hamilton in the Championship race.

It marked the latest twist in a roller-coaster Formula 1 season that shows no signs of letting up on the drama as we enter the business end of the calendar.

FOX Sports Asia looks at several things the race taught us.

Title race back on

If Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes had managed a victory in Belgium then he would have been more than a race clear points wise with just eight rounds left to go, and while that may not be a huge gap, it is an important psychological barrier and one that Ferrari will have been glad to avoid.

The Prancing horses will have also been happy to have got the second half of the season off to a good start following last year’s post-summer break implosion. Hamilton pulled away from Vettel last year after winning the first three races, so to prevent a repeat of that was crucial. The German’s strong performance at the front of the field will also have given him and his team a big confidence boost for the rest of the run in.

Straight-line speed

Everyone with an interest in Formula 1 has known about it for several weeks now – Ferrari have finally broken Mercedes’ stranglehold on speed for the first time in the turbo-hybrid era. That was all too apparent to Hamilton in Spa, the Brit commenting that Vettel “drove past me like I wasn’t even there on the straights,” before adding that the Italian team has had “the upper hand on us for quite some time.”

So far, the reigning champion has been able to deal with Ferrari’s advantage, winning against the odds in both Germany and Hungary. In Belgium, however, the Ferrari advantage was ominously clear. Vettel racing past Hamilton and holding onto his lead with little trouble.

Heading to Monza, another track where the Ferrari is expected to perform well, we could see more of the same, a situation that will give Hamilton and Mercedes chief Toto Wolff even more sleepless nights.

We can end the HALO discussion now. It will save lives! #thanksFIA https://t.co/9d7gg3t6iT — Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) August 26, 2018

Halo saves the day

A lot has been said about the Halo safety system both before and since its introduction at the start of the season. Racing purists have blasted halo as ‘ugly’ and spoiling the aesthetics of the cars, while others argued driver safety is more important than looks.

Whichever side of the fence one stands, most people are in agreement post-Spa that halo probably saved Charles Leclerc from a nasty headache, or possibly even worse, following the Nico Hulkenberg-instigated pile-up at the first turn on Sunday. The halo undeniably proved its worth as it helped to deflect the airborne Fernando Alonso’s car away from the Sauber’s cockpit – a huge tyre mark proof of what could have been. Thankfully, all three drivers were able to walk away unharmed, something that may not have been the case without the much-maligned safety feature.

The Force is still strong

After a tumultuous week that almost saw them excluded from the action in Belgium, Force India’s Pink Panthers roared back into the Formula 1 circus to defy the odds and claim fifth and sixth place, and an impressive 18 points, for the newly rebooted team. Perhaps inspired by all the uncertainty, Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon really outdid themselves, putting in superb drives, even challenging for the lead early on to give the newly rebranded Racing Point team and their more than 400 staff the perfect start to life, while also lifting them into ninth place in the standings.