Alonso: Red Bull couldn’t guarantee 2019 success

Fernando Alonso says he rejected an offer from Red Bull to race in 2019 because he wants to be in a winning position.

Last week Alonso revealed he had been approached by Red Bull with an offer for next season.

The team, though, were quick to deny that.

According to Christian Horner while Red Bull did speak with Alonso back in 2007, they no longer want him in the team as he causes “chaos” wherever he goes.

Alonso, as to be expected, was not happy with Horner and demanded a public apology which has not been forthcoming.

The Spaniard has now explained why he said no to Red Bull, saying they just don’t have the ability to fight for the title which is what he wants.

“I had other offers as well,” he told Autosport. “I don’t think my targets or my challenges for next year were in F1 anymore.

“The offers I had, including that one [from Red Bull], they were not for winning.

“They are [all] probably, on performance, more than one second from pole position, as we saw [in Belgian GP qualifying].

“To be fifth or sixth or seventh will not be the same challenge or enthusiasm as I can find away from F1 in 2019.

“I made my decision a couple of months ago and I’m extremely happy with that.”

