Horner: Maybe Toro Rosso approached Alonso

Despite Fernando Alonso insisting he had a “couple of offers from Red Bull”, Christian Horner is adamant he did not approach the driver this season, saying “maybe” it was Toro Rosso.

Ruling out signing Alonso because he brings “chaos” to any team, Alonso hit back at Red Bull saying they had, in fact, approached him several times including during this season.

The Spaniard, unimpressed by Red Bull’s comments about him, wants a public apology from Horner.

Horner, though, is adamant no one from Red Bull made an offer to Alonso during this year’s championship.

He told Sky Sports F1: “I’m not quite sure, maybe [Toro Rosso team principal] Franz [Tost] has made him an offer.

“There was no offer from Red Bull Racing this year.

“Fernando Alonso is a great driver, he is one of the best grand prix drivers out there.

“But he just doesn’t fit the profile of our team, the investment we have in youth, in a junior team with Toro Rosso.

“I think it will be sad for him to leave Formula 1.

“But there was certainly never any offer on the table from Red Bull Racing.”

The team boss added that while he had spoken with Alonso’s manager Flavio Briatore, who he implied instigated the conversations, no offer was made for the Spaniard’s services.

“I had a couple of conversations with Flavio [who] was obviously looking around. There was an enquiry that came from FOM immediately following Daniel’s announcement.

“But the situation was always very clear that Fernando doesn’t fit in our thoughts and our future so there was never any offer.

“Why Fernando’s chosen to say that I’m not sure, I’m not sure whom he had the offer from.”

