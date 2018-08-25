Horner believes 2021 changes should be delayed

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner believes that the rule changes supposedly coming in for 2021, will not be able to be introduced until at least 2023 now.

This comes after Ross Brawn wrote in the programme for the Belgian Grand Prix that it might be worth postponing the introduction of the new engine rules “until we can be certain that a major regulation change will bring fresh blood into the sport,” referring to new manufacturers.

Horner believes that delaying it could be the right idea, to also give the current teams more time to try and get everything ready for the seismic shift in regulations.

“I think at the moment our situation is different to where it as two or three months ago,” Horner said.

“Stability is important. There are no new manufacturers coming in, these regulations are impossible for a new manufacturer, should they come in.

“I think that rather than making a half-hearted change and getting it half right, I think it’s better to take a little bit more time to really consider what is the right engine for Formula 1 moving forward.

“If that needs a bit more time, or a couple more years to achieve that, then that’s the sensible approach.”

When Horner was asked as to how long he thinks it should be before the regulations came in, he definitely was not thinking of 2021.

“I think at the moment now I can’t see anything changing before the 2023 season, to be honest with you,” he added.

For once, Renault’s Cyril Abiteboul agrees with Horner, saying that Formula 1, and Liberty Media, should not try to do so much at once.

“I think what Formula One is trying to do for 2021 is extremely ambitious. It may be required, but it’s extremely ambitious,” Abiteboul said.

“It will be the first time in F1 history I believe that we would at the same time change chassis regulations, engine regulations, Concorde Agreement, governance structure, new budget cap.

“That’s a lot. There might be the risk of trying to embrace too much and not produce and deliver anything.

“Our view would be to try and be a bit more pragmatic and focus on what is the main emergency for Formula 1, and I’m thinking really of the show, of the disparity between the teams, the disparity in the revenue.”

