Belgian Grand Prix: Talking points

Formula 1 returns after the summer break to the majestic circuit that is Spa-Francorchamps, where the battle for the 2018 title resumes between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

Will the Mercedes man or the Ferrari figurehead fare better following several weeks of R&R?

FOX Sports Asia looks at that and the other talking points ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Title race resumes

With back-to-back races in Belgium and Monza, the next two weekends could be make or break for the title hopes of Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel. With a 24-point deficit in the driver’s race, Vettel knows that he needs to close the gap soon or risk Hamilton getting away from him.

Past form suggests Mercedes have the advantage having won the last three races at Spa, but Ferrari, as has been well publicised, have the fastest car at the moment.

All indicators point to another head-to-head battle between the sport’s two main men, although Ferrari’s speed on the straights may prove decisive and could leave Hamilton praying for rain.

May the Force be with us?

The future of Force India may have been secured thanks to a financial bailout deal backed by Lance Stroll’s billionaire father Lawrence, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll be seeing the ‘Pink Panthers’ racing at Spa this weekend. Legal technicalities involved in the takeover deal could block their cars from taking in part in the race. Reports suggest that the administrators cannot agree terms with several Indian creditors of the LTD company, which holds the race entry for the team, therefore blocking it’s entry at Spa.

For the sake of the sport and race fans alike, we can only hope that some kind of deal is reached and they are allowed to take part in Belgium.

Small comfort for Max

Max Verstappen may represent the Netherlands, but he was born in Belgium and the place stills holds a special place in his heart. Add to that the expected huge influx of orange-clad Dutch racing fans and Spa is practically the 20-year old’s home race. The noise from the Orange Army may well prove his only comfort this weekend though, as the Red Bull is not expected to fare well around the Spa circuit, while Verstappen is likely to receive a grid penalty if his MGU-K issues in Hungary mean he needs to use a replacement.

Norris gets the nod at McLaren

While not entirely unexpected, Fernando Alonso’s decision to quit F1 at the end of the season has opened a door for several of the sports young pretenders to step up and fill the gap. First to profit is 18-year old Lando Norris, who will deputise for Alonso in FP1 at Spa, an ideal chance for him to show off his talents. With Stoffel Vandoorne’s future still apparently undecided, a good performance by the 2017 Formula Three champion could see the young reserve driver stake a claim for 2019.

