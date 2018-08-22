Sainz denies Verstappen blocked Red Bull seat

Carlos Sainz has rubbished claims Max Verstappen blocked him from joining Red Bull, adamant his former team-mate would “never do that”.

Linked to a move to Red Bull after Daniel Ricciardo announced he was leaving, rumours emerged suggesting Verstappen had vetoed Sainz’s signing.

According to speculation, the Dutchman did not want Sainz as his team-mate due to a tense relationship between the two during their time at Toro Rosso.

Sainz instead signed with McLaren while Red Bull has confirmed Pierre Gasly for next season.

Sainz, though, insists it had nothing to do with Verstappen.

F1i.com quotes him as having said: “I don’t know where that comes from, because Max is one of the drivers I have the best relationship with, in the paddock.

“He would never do that.

“I can only be grateful to Red Bull for giving me the opportunity to reach Formula 1 and drive for different teams.

“The fact that I didn’t end with a Red Bull seat does not mean that it will never happen.”

The Spaniard is looking forward to his move to McLaren, saying he believes it is the right move for his career.

“I think it’s the right place for me at the right time.

“The team is being rebuilt and everything is focused on getting back to the front.

“I have a contract for two years, but the intention is to stay longer and achieve successes together.”

